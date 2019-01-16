Second Lady Karen Pence's New Employer Blatantly Discriminates Against the LGBTQ Community

Another day, another move to discriminate against a minority group from someone within the Trump administration. This time, Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, is responsible for the alienation.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Karen, who spent 12 years teaching art at Immanuel Christian School in suburban Virginia, would be returning to the very classroom in which she taught for more than a decade. The Pences’ eldest daughter, Charlotte, attended the school as well.

Image zoom Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

A bit of info about Immanuel Christian that the Pences probably won’t be sharing so freely? The school “reserves the right” to refuse admission to LGBTQ students, children of LGBTQ families, and LGBTQ employees. (If you’re thinking, 'Hey, this sounds illegal,' well, somehow it isn’t. LGBTQ discrimination is still legal in 31 of 50 states).

If you take a look at the school’s Parent Agreement (scroll down to no. 6), you’ll find that Immanuel Christian “reserves the right, within its sole discretion, to refuse admission to an applicant or to discontinue enrollment of a student if the atmosphere or conduct within a particular home, the activities of a parent or guardian, or the activities of the student are counter to, or are in opposition to, the biblical lifestyle the school teaches. This includes, but is not limited to contumacious behavior, divisive conduct, and participating in, supporting, or condoning sexual immorality, homosexual activity or bi-sexual activity, promoting such practices, or being unable to support the moral principles of the school. (Lev. 20:13 and Romans 1:27.) I acknowledge the importance of a family culture based on biblical principles and embrace biblical family values such as a healthy marriage between one man and one woman. My role as spiritual mentor to my children will be taken seriously.”

Image zoom Pool/Getty Images

Similarly, page 11 of the school’s 2018 employment application includes a stipulation that employees must “strive to live a personal life of moral purity,” and “understand that the term ‘marriage’ has only one meaning; the uniting of one man and one woman in a single, exclusive covenant union as delineated in Scripture and that God intends sexual intimacy to occur only between a man and a woman who are married to each other and that God has commanded that no intimate sexual activity is engaged in outside of marriage between a man and a woman.”

And if that didn’t clarify exactly what the school’s stance is when it comes to homosexuality, the application provides further guidance: “Moral misconduct which violates the bona fide occupational qualifications for employees includes, but is not limited to, such behaviors as the following: heterosexual activity outside of marriage (e.g., premarital sex, cohabitation, extramarital sex), homosexual or lesbian sexual activity, polygamy, transgender identity, any other violation of the unique roles of male and female, sexual harassment, use or viewing of pornographic material or websites, and sexual abuse or improprieties toward minors as defined by Scripture and federal or state law.”

RELATED: President Trump Reportedly Spent $10,000 on Makeup for Aides at His Inauguration

It goes without saying, the internet is not pleased by Karen Pence’s affiliation with the school.

You can condemn VP Pence's wife Karen Pence for claiming to be Christian while working to discriminate against a class of American children...

-OR-

... you can be glad that in this crazy mixed-up world, the right two people somehow found each other. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 16, 2019

Mike Pence's wife, 2nd Lady Karen Pence is teaching art classes at a school in Virginia that has banned homosexual students and parents.



All I can say is imagine the Republican outrage if Michelle Obama had taught classes at a school that banned Christians.



Just saying... — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 16, 2019

The Pences never seem to miss an opportunity to show their public service only extends to some. https://t.co/d7IqWzFRDg — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) January 16, 2019

Karen Pence is teaching at a school that bans gay employees and kids. Really makes you miss Dr. Jill Biden, also an educator, who used her Second Lady role to advocate for safe schools for LGBTQ students. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 16, 2019

The Second Lady’s spokesperson, Kara Brooks, told CNN, “It’s absurd that her decision to teach art to children at a Christian school, and the school's religious beliefs, are under attack.”

