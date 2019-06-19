Which Kardashian Scandal Was the Most Dramatic? 

In case you haven't seen the strategic teasers over the past few days, we'll finally see how the Kardashians reacted to the news that Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend (and father of her child) hooked up with Kylie Jenner's then-BFF Jordyn Woods.

Given that the news first broke about four months ago, we've been waiting quite some time to see their real reactions (or as real as you can get in a carefully curated reality TV show) to the scandal that rocked the Kardashian-Jenner world. But as is expected for their corner of Calabasas, it's not the first scandal we've seen play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians — in fact, it's not even the first scandal from the course of the past year.

Let's take a look at all the ways the Kardashians have reacted to recent scandals, ranked from most to least dramatic.

1. Tristan's First Cheating Scandal

The reactions to Tristan's first cheating scandal (during which he was caught on video cheating on Khloé while she was pregnant) were drama-filled to the max, punctuated with Kendall Jenner's shocked gasps upon finding out.

It all played out in an episode of the show with Kendall and Scott Disick finding out while in a car together, having learned about it from Kim.

Kim can be seen getting notifications on her phone while on camera, after which she says, "There's video of Tristan making out with a girl last night."

The tension is heightened, of course, because the sisters are all finding out before Khloé does — until Kylie sends her the article because "she should hear from one of us versus on the internet."

"Oh my god, I'm going to cry for her," Kendall can be heard saying of Khloé. Yikes.

2. Tristan's Second Cheating Scandal

Given that Tristan's second cheating scandal rocked so many lives — from Khloé's to Kylie's to Jordyn's (and, by extension, Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith), you'd think it'd have the biggest, most dramatic on-camera reaction. But perhaps because it was so shocking, the reaction we get is more or less the Kardashians trying to piece together what really went on.

In a clip released Wednesday, Khloé calls Kourtney and Kim to discuss her conversation with Jordyn, after hearing rumors of the hookup the morning after it allegedly happened.

“I talked to Jordyn, it’s really weird,” Khloé says. “She’s not giving me all the information. She was like, ‘he was trying to kiss me,’ and was like ‘I can’t remember if we did or didn’t."

Kylie also joins the call and echoes the suspicions around her best friend: “It’s very weird. This is the first time I’m hearing she was sitting on his lap."

3. Kylie's Secret Pregnancy

Kylie's pregnancy is perhaps still the best-kept secret of all time — but there was, surprsingly, little to no on-camera drama.

Remember when she got pregnant and gave birth without anyone being able to 100% confirm the rumors and then revealed it all in a mini-documentary?

In terms of reactions to big news, the Kardashians' response to this one was decidedly more low key — it was rumored that the family was initially "shocked," but eventually, they were on-board, as shown in this clip of Kylie and Khloé getting excited about being pregnant at the same time.

As far as "scandals" go, this was a relatively tame one for the reality TV family, but we're sure the rest of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season of will have no shortage of drama.