The Kardashians' New Favorite Label: Gomez-Gracia

There's more than just their new television series Kourtney & Kim Take New York that these two Kardashian sisters are excited about. They also have a new go-to label: Gomez-Gracia. Both Kourtney and Kim Kardashian wore the collection last week, a line by British designer Patricia Gomez-Gracia (inset). "They wear the dresses perfectly, as the brand celebrates real women and their curves," the designer told InStyle.com. Kim wore Gomez-Gracia's black long-sleeve dress paired with a vintage Judith Leiber belt, while Kourtney wore a satin sheath dress in a black and white print. "They look great in it," Gomez-Gracia said of seeing the Kardashians in her clothes. "Through their confidence and style, they command the attention of a true Gomez-Gracia woman." Find Gomez-Gracia clothes online at Asos.com. Kourtney & Kim Take New York airs on E! Sundays at 10/9c.