The Kardashians Head to Sears

Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian just announced that they will launch a lower-priced label named Kardashian Kollection exclusively at Sears stores in August. The new line will include clothing, lingerie, handbags, wallets, shoes and accessories. This is the latest venture in the long list of the Kardashian sisters' enterprising projects. Others projects in the Kardashians burgeoning empire include:

• Kardashians by Bebe;• QVC K-Dash line;• Fitness DVDs;• 3 Dash boutiques;• Reality TV shows (of course);• Kim's solo projects: Skechers and Lip Fusion ad campaigns; Perfume; Founder of ShoeDazzle.com; Belle Noel jewelry;• And now, Sears.

We're pretty sure this list is only going to get longer! What do you think the Kardashian sisters should do next?