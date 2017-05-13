3 Kardashians Walk Into a Vintage Shop...

If you've ever wanted to be a fly on the wall during a Kardashian shopping trip, you're in luck. Khloé Kardashian was kind enough to document her shopping spree with Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian yesterday, and the process was goofier than you might think.

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body

The three sisters hit up a vintage shop to try on new accessories together, and their silly antics were too good not to post on Snapchat. Jenner can't stop dancing around the store in her distressed jeans, crop top, tiger-print hat, and fuzzy purple jacket, and Kourtney is more than happy to join in. The two ladies cha-cha around the boutique as they try on various eccentric sunglasses, and Khloé captured it all on video.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on May 12, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on May 12, 2017 at 10:36pm PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on May 12, 2017 at 10:37pm PDT

Khloé also posted several silly clips pretending her sisters were wild animals "in their natural habitat." The Revenge Body host donned her best Australian accent as she peeked around corners and between shelves to spy on Jenner and Kourtney.

"You must keep your distance when you see a natural shopper at the vintage store," Khloé says in the second clip.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on May 12, 2017 at 10:37pm PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on May 12, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

RELATED: The Kardashian-Jenners Are Obsessed with These '80s Sunglasses—and We Are Too

One thing's for sure: There's never a dull moment when these sisters get together.