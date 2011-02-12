Kardashians, Alves, and More Launch New QVC Collections

QVC showed off its new celebrity collaboration lines last night at its 25th anniversary party during New York Fashion Week. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian stopped by to unveil their latest K-Dash by Kardashian line, their one Fashion Week appearance before heading to Los Angeles for the Grammys. "We're wearing it tonight! I love it, it's everything I would wear," said Kim Kardashian. Also on hand at the presentation to show new bag lines: Camila Alves and Kelly Rutherford. "I have this bag in silver, taupe and black," said Rutherford of the patent clutch she designed, which she carried on the red carpet to go with her Stella McCartney dress. "My daughter was wearing all of them tonight at home—I had to pull this one away from her to wear it! It's even more of my favorite because of that." See more celebrities at the QVC celebration in the gallery.

— Nakisha Williams