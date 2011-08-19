The Kardashian Kollection: Our Top 20 Picks!

Courtesy of Sears
InStyle Staff
Aug 19, 2011 @ 10:10 am

The Kardashian sisters celebrated their new Kardashian Kollection for Sears this week! The line is packed with dresses, shoes, handbags, sunglasses, belts, and jewelry, all for under $100, and we sorted through the piles of product to pick out our top 20 favorite pieces. “I'm excited for people to see that they can be really fashionable at an affordable price,” Kim told InStyle.com at the official launch party Wednesday night. Click through to see our top 20 picks from the lineup, then shop select pieces at SearsStyle.com.

PLUS: See inside the Kardashian Kloset on pg. 490 of InStyle’s September issue!

Caitlin Petreycik, reporting by Andrea Simpson

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!