The Kardashian Kloset Mannequins Are Nightmare Fuel

Over the weekend, Kris Jenner and Co. launched Kardashian Kloset, the famous family's latest venture. It's not revolutionary, but it does give fans what they want: an actual piece of the Kardashian-Jenners. The resale site is a straightforward marketplace for Kris, Kim, Kylie, and the rest of the sisters to sell their used (sometimes new with tags) designer goods and for shoppers to get bragging rights to owning Kim's Balmain. But the stuff in stock isn't what's grabbing headlines. Instead, it's the Halloween-appropriate merchandising that the family decided to go with. Instead of the sleek white (and sometimes metallic) mannequins that they used at their now-defunct Dash boutiques, the Kardashians opted for throwback mannequins that look like they came from a Ryan Murphy fever dream.

The savvy sisters did give shoppers a sneak preview of the look and feel that they were going for last month, but nobody expected the aesthetic of 1987's Mannequin to carry through to the actual site.

"Kardashian Kloset is a luxury designer clothing resale site that brings the fashionable and fun clothing from the famous Kardashian-Jenner family closets to yours," the site's description reads. "These pieces have been hand-selected by each family member and are available exclusively for the public to purchase. Our goal at Kardashian Kloset is to share a part of the Kardashian Jenner family lifestyle by offering you the opportunity to own one of a kind items, while promoting sustainability."

Sustainability includes selling brand-new Tom Ford and old Celine. The site promises new drops, with additional clothes coming from Kourtney Kardashian. Teen Vogue notes that someone on the team got smart about how the clothes are presented. In all of the shop's Instagram posts, the heads are chopped off.

Kardashian Kloset is just the latest business venture from the entrepreneurial entertainers. After Kim's latest shapewear launch, Kylie's continued success in the beauty industry, and Kourtney's foray into lifestyle curation, it was only a matter of time before they started to sell off their actual belongings.