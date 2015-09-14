The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Each Launch Their Own Personalized Apps and Websites

Think you knew everything about the Kardashian-Jenner sisters? Think again. Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner all launched new personalized media apps and websites today, and they are giving you a more exclusive glimpse into their lives than ever before. And for all you Kourtney Kardashian fans, don't worry—hers is coming soon.

Updated daily with the latest news by the ladies themselves, the platforms will allow them to connect more directly with their fans and will feature personal diaries, live streaming video, beauty tutorials, workout tips, live interaction with subscribers, contests and giveaways, and more. So much of the Kardashian-Jenners, so little time.

The websites and apps, which will be free to download, offer a mix of free and subscriber content, with a subscription costing $2.99 per month.

Watch each of their welcome videos and download their apps below:

Kim Kardashian

Download the app: AppStore.com/KimKardashianWest

Website: kimkardashianwest.com

Khloe Kardashian

Download the app: AppStore.com/KhloeKardashian

Website: khloewithak.com

Kylie Jenner

Download the app: AppStore.com/KylieJenner

Website: thekyliejenner.com

Kendall Jenner

Download the app: AppStore.com/KendallJenner

Website: kendallj.com

