The Kardashian-Jenners Are Launching New Mobile Apps—Here's How They Celebrated 

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Jonathan Borge
Sep 02, 2015 @ 7:00 pm

Kim Kardashian is the supreme trendsetter. Not only has the multi-hyphenate star ushered in a new era of blush-toned, monochromatic street-style looks, but she was also the first in the family to launch a namesake mobile game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. And now it seems that the entire selfie-loving clan will follow suit, so expect to download a bevy of new style-inspired apps soon.

Yesterday in Malibu, Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Kardashian and Kylie Jenner headed inside the beachside town’s posh Japanese restaurant, Nobu, to fête a preview of the upcoming Kardashian-Jenner apps in collaboration with Whalerock Industries. As usual, the curvy ladies stole guests' breath away in their matching neutral-toned ensembles.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Bronze Bikini

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Kim threw on a body-hugging dress that showcased her adorable baby belly and paired it with matching ankle-strap shoes while Kylie took cues from her older sister and opted for a form-fitting above-the-waist skirt and smart cut-out white top. As for Kris and Khloé, the two women chose to stick to the classic LBD.

Dinner at @nobumalibu tonight to celebrate the launch of the new Kardashian/Jenner apps! #kardashianjennerlaunch

A photo posted by InStyle Magazine (@instylela) on

The ladies enjoyed the oceanfront views from inside the restaurant as guests entered to find a decadent tablescape with fresh white roses, bow-tied Jo Malone treats, personalized name cards, and a tailored menu that included baby artichoke salad, spicy tuna crispy rice, and dessert. Each was fittingly sprinkled with the #KardashianJennerLaunch hashtag. Prepare to free up some memory space on your phone.

RELATED VIDEO: How to Get Kim Kardashian's Textured Waves

RELATED: 9 Reasons Why This InStyle Editor Thinks Khloé Kardashian Is the Best Dressed in the Family

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!