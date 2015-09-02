The Kardashian-Jenners Are Launching New Mobile Apps—Here's How They Celebrated 

Kim Kardashian is the supreme trendsetter. Not only has the multi-hyphenate star ushered in a new era of blush-toned, monochromatic street-style looks, but she was also the first in the family to launch a namesake mobile game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. And now it seems that the entire selfie-loving clan will follow suit, so expect to download a bevy of new style-inspired apps soon.
Yesterday in Malibu, Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Kardashian and Kylie Jenner headed inside the beachside town’s posh Japanese restaurant, Nobu, to fête a preview of the upcoming Kardashian-Jenner apps in collaboration with Whalerock Industries. As usual, the curvy ladies stole guests' breath away in their matching neutral-toned ensembles.
The ladies enjoyed the oceanfront views from inside the restaurant as guests entered to find a decadent tablescape with fresh white roses, bow-tied Jo Malone treats, personalized name cards, and a tailored menu that included baby artichoke salad, spicy tuna crispy rice, and dessert. Each was fittingly sprinkled with the #KardashianJennerLaunch hashtag. Prepare to free up some memory space on your phone.
