The Kardashian-Jenners Are Launching New Mobile Apps—Here's How They Celebrated 

Kim Kardashian is the supreme trendsetter. Not only has the multi-hyphenate star ushered in a new era of blush-toned, monochromatic street-style looks, but she was also the first in the family to launch a namesake mobile game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. And now it seems that the entire selfie-loving clan will follow suit, so expect to download a bevy of new style-inspired apps soon.

Yesterday in Malibu, Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Kardashian and Kylie Jenner headed inside the beachside town’s posh Japanese restaurant, Nobu, to fête a preview of the upcoming Kardashian-Jenner apps in collaboration with Whalerock Industries. As usual, the curvy ladies stole guests' breath away in their matching neutral-toned ensembles.

Kim threw on a body-hugging dress that showcased her adorable baby belly and paired it with matching ankle-strap shoes while Kylie took cues from her older sister and opted for a form-fitting above-the-waist skirt and smart cut-out white top. As for Kris and Khloé, the two women chose to stick to the classic LBD.

The ladies enjoyed the oceanfront views from inside the restaurant as guests entered to find a decadent tablescape with fresh white roses, bow-tied Jo Malone treats, personalized name cards, and a tailored menu that included baby artichoke salad, spicy tuna crispy rice, and dessert. Each was fittingly sprinkled with the #KardashianJennerLaunch hashtag. Prepare to free up some memory space on your phone.

