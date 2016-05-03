See What the Kardashian-Jenner Clan Wore to the 2016 Met Gala

It was a family affair at the 2016 Met Gala Monday night for the Kardashian-Jenners. Kim, Kylie, and matriarch Kris all chose similar Balmain gowns, while Kendall, for her part, selected a graphic cutout Atelier Versace look.

Kim and Kylie both sported long-sleeve silver numbers, with the former's featuring an extremely high slit and the latter donning a dress highlighted her enviably small waist with side cutouts. Kylie also debuted a sharp asymmetrical bob to accompany her sleek look at her first Met ball.

Meanwhile, mom Kris also chose a long-sleeve silhouette with embellishments, but black was her color of choice. It's clear when this family hits the red carpet, they go full glam.