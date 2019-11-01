Every Kardashian Costume from Halloween 2019

There are a lot of perks to being extremely wealthy and famous, but one of the biggest draws (to me, at least) is the Halloween advantage. Imagine being able to dress as anything, without a budget or limit to outside help (hair, makeup, prosthetics, etc.). And then, once you’ve found the perfect costume, you have a legion of millions flooding the comments section to tell you how incredible you look. Um, what could be better?

The Kardashians are experts at Halloween, with most of them celebrating multiple times throughout the two-weekend window. This year, as usual, the clan went all out — see every one of their costumes below.



Kim Kardashian

Kim celebrated later than usual this year, debuting her first costume on Thursday — a skillful (and high-budget) recreation of Elle Woods’s Harvard admissions video essay.

On the Friday following Halloween, Kim shared photos from her family costume — she and all four of her and Kanye West’s children dressed as the Flintstones, with West as the apparently frightening dinosaur.

Kylie Jenner

Jenner kicked off the spooky season by dressing her daughter Stormi in a tiny recreation of her 2019 Met gala look.

Next up, Kylie and her pal Stassie Karanikolaou twinned as Playboy bunnies.

Then, Jenner (and a pair of colored contacts) took on titular Little Mermaid Ariel.

Jenner channeled Marilyn Monroe next.

She and Stormi leaned into the superhero trend.

Jenner capped the season off as a ... butterfly?

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé pulled out all the stops as Cruella de Vil with her lil’ dalmation, True Thompson.

But the bulk of her Halloween energy was poured into her daughter’s many costumes:



Kourtney Kardashian

The eldest Kardashian sister hit both ends of the Halloween spectrum, going dark as a sultry Vampira and then bright and bling-y as a cowgirl — or possibly, as many of her fans speculated, Dolly Parton.

Kourtney also shared photos of her daughter Penelope Disick and cousin North West, the former as an angel-devil hybrid and the latter as a feather-fringed devil.



Kendall Jenner

Jenner celebrated her birthday a few days early with a star-studded Halloween party. She arrived as something golden and winged.

Kris Jenner

The momager followed the Coco Halloween trend with an elaborate Day of the Dead-inspired costume.