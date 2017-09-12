Nothing Can Erase the Love These Fans Have for Their Favorite Kardashians

Nothing says "super fan" like getting your celebrity idol's face (or name, or merchandise, for that matter) permanently inked on your skin, and it's a plunge more and more Kardashian fans are willing to take to show their love for the colorful television family.

From the man with two giant leg tattoos spelling out Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's names (one of a handful that's garnered a Twitter shout out from the reality star herself recently) and the Kylie Jenner super fan with eight tats inspired by the young mogul to one man's moving tribute to Caitlyn Jenner, scroll down to see the wildest Kardashian-inspired tattoos on the Internet.

Kim:

Kylie:

One year ago.... I got my first #kyliecosmetics tattoo 💋 @kyliejenner posted it on her cosmetic Instagram right after I got it 😍 Time really flies by! A post shared by Johnny Cyrus (@itsjohnnycyrus) on Dec 23, 2016 at 8:11am PST

1 year ago - I got the #KYSHADOW logo tattooed ☺️ it's still hands down one of my favorite tattoos that I have! 😍 A post shared by Johnny Cyrus (@itsjohnnycyrus) on Jul 25, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

It's been a minute since I've posted a photo of my tattoos. 😏 #kyliecosmetics #KIMOJI A post shared by Johnny Cyrus (@itsjohnnycyrus) on Oct 26, 2016 at 5:43pm PDT

Caitlyn:

This man has a massive Caitlyn Jenner tattoo http://t.co/NfzWYMO2R4 pic.twitter.com/8VBYbEc2GC — Metro (@MetroUK) July 31, 2015

Bonus:

Rob's tattoo of his mom, Kris Jenner.

Rob Kardashian's new tattoo of his mom, Kris Jenner, looks a bit like Justin Bieber doesn't it? #GlamSkinner pic.twitter.com/RdbX4Cuw — MornéJK♕ (@MorneJK) August 28, 2012

This Kim-approved Kanye-inspired ink.

As for us? We'll just stick with Kylie's lip kit—that washes off.