Nothing Can Erase the Love These Fans Have for Their Favorite Kardashians

Meghan Overdeep
Sep 12, 2017 @ 10:15 am

Nothing says "super fan" like getting your celebrity idol's face (or name, or merchandise, for that matter) permanently inked on your skin, and it's a plunge more and more Kardashian fans are willing to take to show their love for the colorful television family.

From the man with two giant leg tattoos spelling out Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's names (one of a handful that's garnered a Twitter shout out from the reality star herself recently) and the Kylie Jenner super fan with eight tats inspired by the young mogul to one man's moving tribute to Caitlyn Jenner, scroll down to see the wildest Kardashian-inspired tattoos on the Internet.

Kim:

Kylie:

It's been a minute since I've posted a photo of my tattoos. 😏 #kyliecosmetics #KIMOJI

A post shared by Johnny Cyrus (@itsjohnnycyrus) on

Caitlyn:

Bonus:

Rob's tattoo of his mom, Kris Jenner.

This Kim-approved Kanye-inspired ink.

As for us? We'll just stick with Kylie's lip kit—that washes off.

