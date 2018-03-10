Kim Kardashian and North West Cuddle Courtside on Girls' Night Out

The Kardashian ladies headed out on the town in Los Angeles on Friday night, and they had enough members in their squad to form their own basketball team!

Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian recently returned from their highly-Instagrammed trip to Japan, where they celebrated the impending arrival of Khloé's baby girl. While they may have just landed from the international trip, the sisters didn't miss a beat, getting the gang together for a girls' night out.

The crew for the night included Kim and her 4-year-old daughter, North, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney, and 5-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, as well as family friends, Larsa Pippen, Nicole Williams, and rapper Taco Bennett.

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

In an unexpected turn of events, the high-profile group spent their evening at a high school basketball playoff game featuring local schools Sierra Canyon and Foothills Christian. Pippen's son, Scotty Pippen Jr., plays for Sierra Canyon, so we're guessing the ladies were stoked that his school came out on top, winning the game 88-62.

After her fashion-forward Japan trip, Kim kept things casual on Friday while spending some quality time with her oldest daughter, going makeup-free with her faded pink hair up in a messy bun. She wore an olive green hoodie and gray leggings as she cuddled up with her mini-me in the bleachers. North, ever the budding fashionista, looked adorable in a light-wash denim jacket.

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Older sis Kourtney was equally laid-back in her attire, opting for distressed jeans and a long-sleeve Palmer Girls tee. Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, wore bold red-and-black plaid pants and an oversized jacket that featured several decals. The sisters looked like they were having a great time on the sidelines, laughing and cheering throughout the game.

If nothing else, last night's outing proves that the Kardashians can do low key. Take that, haters.