Kara Ross Debuts a Collection of Jewel-Encrusted Lobsters (and They're Kind of Awesome)

Kara Ross is about to make your next dinner party a whole lot more glamorous. The jewelry and handbag designer who is known for her use of alternative materials, including jet, lava, wood, and titanium, is expanding into tabletop décor with a line of jewel-encrusted lobsters. The whimsical collection of decorative crustaceans is launching today at Ross's Madison Avenue store in New York City with a trompe l'œil–style tabletop display that will feature six of the rock lobsters dining on Ross's jewelry.

Each of the lobsters in the collection is made by hand and features pearls and crystals as well as moveable antennae and legs. They were inspired by Ross's passion for gemstones and love for entertaining. The Rock Lobster collection is available today exclusively at the Kara Ross boutique.

