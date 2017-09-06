Expectant Father Kanye West Cancels His Yeezy NYFW Show

It’s a sad day for devoted Yeezy fans: Kanye West will no longer show at New York Fashion Week this season.

According to Business of Fashion, the rapper and design mogul has chosen not to show his Yeezy Season 6 collection on its originally scheduled Sept. 13 date. Redken, who was on hand as a beauty collaborator for the show, reportedly sent an email Wednesday confirming the cancellation.

So why do we think this happened? While the rapper is notoriously tight-lipped about all his projects, this time he really didn’t provide any intel as to why the cancellation occurred. On Thursday, news broke that he and wife Kim Kardashian West are expecting their third child via surrogate.

Perhaps there are family concerns he’s wary of? Or maybe, he’s just too tired? In November, West canceled his remaining Saint Pablo Tour shows after citing a poor work-life balance. Another possibility, though unlikely: he’s decided to show in Paris, following the footsteps of brands like Proenza Schouler and Altuzarra that now show in the City of Light.

Regardless, the news may come as a relief to editors and fashion insiders who haven’t shied away from disclosing just how messy some of West’s previous NYFW shows have been.

Something, however, tells us he’ll be back for more soon. After all, doesn’t Yeezy get what Yeezy wants?