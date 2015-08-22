How You Can Score Kanye West's Yeezy Boost 350 in Black

The last time Kanye West's Yeezy Boost went on sale we discovered (to our chagrin) that it was virtually impossible to score a pair of the highly anticipated shoes. But for those of you who missed out, you'll get a chance to redeem yourself during the release of the black edition of the sleek sneaker (could it get any chicer?). On Saturday (Aug. 22) West's design will be available for purchase worldwide. And although only limited amounts will hit stores there are a few different ways to get your hands on the world's most wanted shoes. Read on to find out all of your options and learn how to craft a fail-proof strategy.

Retail Stores

The latest offering will land on the shelves of sporting stores worldwide. If you're not intimidated by long lines, and can handle tough crowds we suggest you grab a sleeping bag and head to the nearest store on GQ's long list of retail locations.

Adidas Confirmed App

Long gone are the days when shoes can only be purchased in a store. If you live in New York, Los Angeles, or Chicago you can raise your odds of scoring a pair of 350s by using the Adidas Confirmed App.

Online Retailers

Finish Line, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, East Bay, Barneys, Dover Street Market, Adidas, YCMC, and DTLR will all offer the latest style on their websites. You'll need to wake up early (or stay up all night) as some sites will start selling as early as midnight.

Raffles

Several businesses are also raffling off the new Yeezy Boost 350. If you're feeling lucky, here's an ever growing list of sweepstake offers.

Since it's almost show time. Here's a video from Adidas that will get you even more amped for the new release.

