Kanye West Admits He Would “Smash” All of Wife Kim Kardashian’s Sisters in New Song

Kanye West is basically the unofficial king of controversy.

This summer alone, the rapper found himself in hot water after declaring his support for President Trump, making insensitive comments about slavery, and offering TMI about his porn preferences on Jimmy Kimmel Live! We could go on, but you get the point — he isn’t afraid to push the envelope.

Mr. West was at it again on Saturday morning when he released his new single “XTCY.” In the song, Kim Kardashian’s husband of four years admitted that he would have sex with all of his wife’s sisters: Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and Khloé.

Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. "Clark, let that new "XTCY"joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.. https://t.co/n2LfhUvMxR — DJ CLARK KENT (@DJClarkKent) August 11, 2018

The lyric that's up for debate, reads: “You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em/ You got a sister in law you would smash? I got four of them.”

Jacopo Raule

Even more weird? The cover art for West’s latest song is a photo of Kim with her sisters at Kylie’s 21st birthday party, which took place on Thursday evening in Los Angeles. Kanye was also in attendance, mingling with guests at the epic bash that reportedly was shut down by police.

This isn’t the first time Kanye has been inspired by wife’s famous family for music’s sake. In June, the father of three released his album YE, where he references Khloé’s contentious relationship with Tristan Thompson, following the NBA player’s very public cheating scandal.

“All these thots on Christian Mingle / That’s what almost got Tristan single / If you don’t ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that bitch gon’ leave you,” he raps in one song.

What’s next, Kanye?