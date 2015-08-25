Kanye West to Receive the Highest Honor at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards

Kanye West has made many unforgettable appearances at MTV's Video Music Awards, and this Sunday he'll do so once again. Today, the network announced that West will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Whether you love him or hate him, the honor is apropos considering his continued success. The rapper has been a fixture on the music scene since he released his career-making album College Dropout in 2004, and over the past 11 years he has made his mark with a successive string of hits, including his most recent collaboration with Paul McCartney and Rihanna, "FourFiveSeconds."

❎ Kanye West will receive the 2015 Video Vanguard Award at the #VMAs this Sunday at 9/8C! ❎ A photo posted by MTV (@mtv) on Aug 25, 2015 at 9:00am PDT

Knowing West, we're sure his speech (and hopefully a performance) will be a highlight of the show. As last year's recipient Beyoncé brought her family along to see her take home the honor, we can't help but hope that North West will make an appearance in the audience.

The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards air this Sunday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m. ET.

RELATED: MTV's VMA Moonman Is Now a Twitter Emoji