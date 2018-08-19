Kanye West Wore Socks with Sandals That Were Several Sizes Too Small, and Twitter Calls Him Out

Kanye West is a self-proclaimed genius when it comes to fashion.

He’s not only responsible for his wife Kim Kardashian’s ever-evolving style, but he also expresses his sartorial creativity through the high-end clothing line Yeezy — which is praised by everyone, from power players in the industry to even Taylor Swift, who has been known to rock a pair of his iconic sneakers.

However, on Saturday, the designer attended rapper 2Chainz’s wedding with Kim by his side wearing socks with sandals. As if that isn’t bad enough, the slides were obviously several sizes too small, leaving the dad of three’s heel hanging off the back of the shoe.

AM/Brian Prahl/Splash News / SplashNews.com

We’re not sure if the style was intentional, or if he accidentally grabbed North’s shoes on the way out the door. Either way, Twitter, aka the fashion police was not having it.

Some compared the slippers to orthopedic shoes people wear for foot pain, while others reprimanded him for wearing slides to a wedding. Period.

My mama dem woulda turned Kanye West around at the doe if he woulda came in my wedding with some cheap ass slides and no shirt on under that suit coat... — Freddy Savage (@WhoTFisFredT) August 19, 2018

go ahead and wear slides a size smaller than your foot and have your heel touch the floor LMFAO Bye — yoya (@191ayoya) August 19, 2018

Kanye West slides he wore with Kim and that neon dress look like the same slides my momma wear for ankle problems 😒 I’m done wit him — Tyra 💸 (@Somestupid_shit) August 19, 2018

Why @kanyewest got those orthopedic slides on. 😂😂😂 — Ken C. (@KenRC3) August 19, 2018

On the bright side, Kim looked gorgeous per usual in a neon latex dress with a thigh-high slit. She coordinated her vibrant gown with shoes that were wedding appropriate: snakeskin stiletto sandals.

AM/Brian Prahl/Splash News / SplashNews.com

AM/Brian Prahl/Splash News / SplashNews.com

Maybe next time Kim should be in charge of the couple’s footwear? Just a thought.