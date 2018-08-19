Kanye West Wore Socks with Sandals That Were Several Sizes Too Small, and Twitter Calls Him Out

Kanye West is a self-proclaimed genius when it comes to fashion.
He’s not only responsible for his wife Kim Kardashian’s ever-evolving style, but he also expresses his sartorial creativity through the high-end clothing line Yeezy — which is praised by everyone, from power players in the industry to even Taylor Swift, who has been known to rock a pair of his iconic sneakers.
However, on Saturday, the designer attended rapper 2Chainz’s wedding with Kim by his side wearing socks with sandals. As if that isn’t bad enough, the slides were obviously several sizes too small, leaving the dad of three’s heel hanging off the back of the shoe.
We’re not sure if the style was intentional, or if he accidentally grabbed North’s shoes on the way out the door. Either way, Twitter, aka the fashion police was not having it.
Some compared the slippers to orthopedic shoes people wear for foot pain, while others reprimanded him for wearing slides to a wedding. Period.
On the bright side, Kim looked gorgeous per usual in a neon latex dress with a thigh-high slit. She coordinated her vibrant gown with shoes that were wedding appropriate: snakeskin stiletto sandals.
Maybe next time Kim should be in charge of the couple’s footwear? Just a thought.