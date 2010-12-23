Kanye West Shops at J. Crew, the Year's Most Popular Pants, and More!

1. Spotted: Rapper and fashion fan Kanye West browsing footwear at one of our favorite prepster stores, J. Crew. [NY Post]

2. What pants did almost every celeb wear this year? Skinny green cargos by J. Brand, of course! But you knew that one. [RCFA]

3. Unlike Kate Middleton, Prince Albert of Monaco and his fiancée Charlene Wittstock will have an non-traditional royal wedding in July. [People]

4. First mood rings, now mood-changing lipstick. What will they think of next? [Refinery 29]

5. Sad holiday shopping alert! Rainy weather in southern California has kept shoppers indoors. How painful. [WWD]

6. The era of Fake Bake is not over! Over 18% of women still visit the tanning bed: ouch. [Bellasugar]