Kanye West’s Couture Cover Art

Kanye West expresses his love of fashion in interesting ways: The rapper tapped Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci to design the cover art for his new song, "H.A.M." (above), the first single off his new album Watch the Throne. You'll notice the artwork includes crowns, stars and daggers, common themes in the designer's clothing, as shown here on Tisci (center, with Ciara and West), in his jewelry and on the runway (seen at the Givenchy fall 2010 ready-to-wear show at right). Could this be a sign that we'll hear a shout-out to Tisci in West's next song? The track, which features Jay-Z, drops tomorrow.

