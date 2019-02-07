Kim Kardashian Made Kanye West Return Her $14 Million Christmas Present

When it comes to gifting, no one does it better (or bigger) than Kanye West.

This Christmas, West skipped the reindeer socks and Diptyque candles and tapped into what wife Kim Kardashian really wanted: a $14 million Miami condo.

The luxe gift came as a complete surprise to Kardashian, who, according to E!, had never seen the condo in question nor had she and West been shopping for beachside property. After Christmas, West took his wife to visit the estate and she “loved it," E! reported. The paparazzi even managed to capture Kardashian’s joy as she and her husband of nearly five years shared a smooch on the balcony.

Image zoom LTUS2 / SplashNews.com

As it turns out, though, the balcony could be a problem. According to E!’s source, “Once photos of them together on the balcony were released by the paparazzi on her first visit, Kim felt that the condo did not offer enough privacy for their family." Kardashian's privacy concerns could have something to do with her increased attention to security after being attacked at gunpoint in Paris in 2016.

RELATED: Here's Why You Won't See Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Kids Wearing Hand-Me-Downs

Despite Kim's decision to forgo the Miami condo, West’s heart was clearly in the right place, and the couple “is looking for a vacation home that is much more private."