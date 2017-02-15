Kanye West Recreated the Sweetest Part of His Wedding for Kim on V-Day

Kanye West goes big or goes home, and this Valentine's Day, he chose the former. The rapper celebrated the romantic holiday with his wife, Kim Kardashian West, in New York City, and recreated the sweetest thing from their 2014 wedding as part of her gift.

The mom-of-two documented the over-the-top present—a recreation of the flower wall that they married in front of in Florence, Italy—on Snapchat, filming the moment that she saw it for the first time. "Oh my god, just walked in and look what I see, a huge flower wall with, like, orchids and roses," she said.

Kardashian West then selfied in front of the wall using an appropriate flower crown filter, clearly infatuated with the romantic gesture.

Snapchat even created a personalized filter for the two, with a cartoon drawing that read "Happy Valentine's Day Kim & Kanye."

Of course, their date night didn't stop there. Mr. and Mrs. West dined at Carbone, a popular celeb hot spot in downtown Manhattan. The reality star donned a black bandeau and high-slit skirt for the date night out, while her hubby looked casual in a leather jacket and jeans.

XactpiX/Splash News

It's safe to say that these two did Valentine's Day right.