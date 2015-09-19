Kanye West for President? The Rapper Stirs More Political Rumors at the iHeartRadio Music Festival

The iHeartRadio Music Festival kicked off with a bang in Las Vegas, with Kanye West closing out the show (above) with an epic, rant-free set that had everyone on their feet. (Although he did stir more political rumors with an on-stage shout out; read on, to find out more.) Before the “All Day” rapper hit the stage late Friday night at the MGM Grand though, other celebs headed to the press room during the show to chat about all things music, with a little fashion thrown in to boot.

Singer Mario, who’s planning to make a comeback with his upcoming Never Too Late album rocked head to toe Versace (red t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers), telling us he chose that outfit because it was “really simple [and] fun,” adding, “the thing I love about iHeartRadio is you can come as you are. It’s relaxed.”

That seemed to be the vibe of the evening when it came to what the stars wore to the fest, with most opting for casual duds in monotone hues like black, gray and white. Electronica music duo Krewella echoed that sentiment with Yasmine Yousaf’s ripped jeans and her sister/bandmate Jahan’s torn leggings look. “I like that I can sweat through it later and get all gross and sweaty and not have to worry about looking perfect in it because it is just baggy and ripped and easy to mess up,” Yasmine told us.

Ryan Seacrest, meanwhile, perhaps the best accessory: an adorable pomeranian.

my new vegas wingman @jiffpom #iheartradio A photo posted by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Sep 18, 2015 at 10:33pm PDT

Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins also stopped by in rocker chic gear before hitting the stage with Demi Lovato, telling reporters working with her was like having “toast and butter for breakfast,” adding with a laugh that it was “so delicious and so satisfying."

Diddy & Weezy sandwich... 🙌🏼 #legitsquadgoals #legends #iheartradio A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Sep 19, 2015 at 10:52am PDT

In addition to Jenkins and Lovato’s performance, a hoodie-clad Jason Derulo stripped off his shirt for his performance revealing his ridiculous chiseled bod, Lil Wayne put on a high-energy show filled with expletives, David Guetta got everyone pumped up with his EDM set, and Sam Smith kicked off the evening looking dapper in a chic buttoned jacket.

Backstage on my⚡️⚡️⚡️Swag Board⚡️⚡️⚡️like.. A photo posted by Jason (@jasonderulo) on Sep 19, 2015 at 6:02am PDT

Then, as the clock struck 12:20 a.m., West arrived after a blonde Jared Leto made an introduction, calling West “possibly the future president of the U.S.A.” Somehow, West managed to cram at least a dozen songs into about 40 minutes. Before he was done, he shouted out “2020” in his “Only One” performance, once again referencing his bid for presidency. Forget Mr. West, should we be saying Pres. West?

