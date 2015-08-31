Kanye West's Shocking 2015 VMAs Statement: "I Have Decided to Run for President in 2020" 

Is this real life? At the 2015 Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift presented Kanye West with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, but not before poking a little fun at her 2009 VMA acceptance speech that West infamously interrupted, calling the rapper her "friend." But Swift making amends with West paled in comparison with to bombshell that the rapper announced during his acceptance speech: He's running for president.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Following the "Bad Blood" songstress's introduction, West took the stage to accept his award. The "All Day" singer began his acceptance speech with what seemed like it was going to be an apology to Swift, but after a winding talk that lasted more than ten minutes, said, "I have decided to run for president in 2020." Needless to say, everyone in the audience was shocked, although it's unclear whether West was being truthful or just sparking a controversy. One question remains—are we ready for Kim Kardashian to be the First Lady of the United States?

