North West Makes It Through Kanye West's Second #NYFW Show Without Crying

Success! After throwing a fit at last year's debut collection, North West made it through Kanye West's Yeezy show without crying. She did just turn two, after all. But that's not to say she wasn't vocal. Her adorable babbling carried over the somber monotonous drone of the music (if you can call it that), that elicited smiles and awws from fellow front row-ers. Plus, she had the best seat in the house—Kim Kardashian's lap and then eventually, the floor.

In fact, the entire Jenner-Kardashian-West clan rallied in solidarity for Kanye's Yeezy season 2 collection, which basically served as a continuation of the first, playing up the military theme (that was done in an ongoing collaboration with Vanessa Beecroft) with an army of models, including one Kylie Jenner, outfitted in deconstructed layers saturated in earthy, neutral shades that began with beige and ended with deep mocha brown. Only this time, these shades were grouped by skin tone, which made for an incredible monochromatic effect (think: tonal to the extreme), with olive green, taupe, and russet hues sprinkled in between.

Individually though, the pieces proved to be quite wearable, like worn-in cropped sweatshirts, high-cut bodysuits, ribbed knit dresses, and oversize utilitarian jackets. And the footwear range (from boots—both sleek midis and chunky duck boots—to Yeezy Boost and Ultra Boost Adidas sneaks) was just as excellent as the first time around.

As one of the big-ticket shows, there was, naturally, a huge celebrity turn-out. Lorde, Seth Meyers, Courtney Love, Debbie Harry, Drake, Tyga, and Jaden Smith joined Kendall, Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, and Nori at the show. Basically, we think Kanye's season two collection was a success.

