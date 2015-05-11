"College Dropout" No More, Kanye West Is Granted an Honorary PhD

Kanye West has come along way since the 2004 release of his debut studio album, The College Dropout. Today, the rapper, producer, and designer has jumped the educational ranks and received a doctorate degree from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago—albeit an honorary one.

"As an interdisciplinary artist, West often provokes cultural discourse,” read a statement released by the school. "He is an advocate for education, and a thinker and maker who often uses his work—his lyrics, videos, performances, fashion designs, and paintings—spur cultural discourse on important social issues.” West, now better know as Dr. West, accepted the award in true Kanye fashion. “I am a pop artist,” he said. “So, my media is public opinion and the world is my canvas.” Yes, he was allowed to finish.

Of course, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to express how she felt. “I’m so proud of you baby & I know your mom would be so proud too!” she wrote.

Listen to the full speech here.

