Kanye West Is Finally Getting His Own Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Before he styled himself in designers like Haider Ackermann, Maison Margiela, and Givenchy and married Kim Kardashian, Kanye West was a 27-year-old rapper with a dream and a newly released album, The College Dropout. Flash forward more than a decade later and the multi-hyphenate star has managed to jettison his way into every facet of pop culture—so it's appropriate that Yeezy is finally getting his very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds’s London flagship museum.

Yesterday, the wax experts took to social media to officially announce that West will stand amongst current statues like that of Helen Mirren, Victoria Beckham, and even Shrek. The museum first jokingly teased the announcement with the below tweet, referencing his now infamous interruption of Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs.

Yo, imma let you finish, but... we've got a sneak peek for you at 5pm! — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) August 4, 2015

Hours later, they once more used Twitter to cryptically reveal that West, “the greatest living rock star,” is set to receive his own wax figure this week.

Madame Tussauds is famously known for creating intensely accurate doppelgangers of Hollywood favorites (they made sure Kim Kardashian’s version was fittingly taking a selfie). So which of the many iterations of Kanye West will the artists choose to depict? We hope it’s of him on center stage.

