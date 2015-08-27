Khloe Kardashian Caught Kanye West and Kris Jenner Sleeping at a Party 

Aug 27, 2015 @ 12:15 pm

Looks like Kanye West and Kris Jenner had a bit too much fun at Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend James Harden's 26th birthday party. The two were caught taking a quick cat nap during the bash, and Kardashian couldn't help but snap a quick photo. 

"The MVP goes to Kanye and Kris!!! The Turn Up is real!!!" she sarcastically captioned Instagram (below), which shows Jenner resting her head on her son-in-law's shoulder as Harden photobombs them by throwing up a peace sign from behind the couch. 

 

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 26, 2015 at 6:19pm PDT

Kim Kardashian couldn't help but join in on the jest, sharing the same photo on her account with an equally as entertaining caption: "Rager!!!!"

We can totally understand why West and Jenner were party poopers. Based on the countless photos the brood shared from the fête, it looks like it was a blast. See more photos from Harden's birthday party below. 

