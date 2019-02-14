The Internet Is Concerned About Kenny G's Safety After Kanye West's Valentine's Day Surprise

Sometimes, the internet is mean. But sometimes (albeit, much less frequently), the internet surprises even the most cynical among us (hi!) with an outpouring of sincere concern for those who may have found themselves in a situation that seems impossible to navigate.

In this case, we're talking about smooth jazz musician Kenny G.

Let us explain. This Valentine's Day, Kanye West surprised his beloved, Kim Kardashian, with a living room full of single stem roses, each tucked away in their own tiny glass vase. The main attraction? Planted in the middle of the makeshift rose garden was the Sax Man himself, player of literally the only sax tune that comes to my mind when I think of "a sax tune": Kenny. G.

Also known as Kenny with the Good Hair:

Our first reaction, of course, was jealousy. A romantic serenade from the king of the genre that basically invented romantic serenades? Saxy! But then, we realized the, er, predicament, that Kenny appeared to have found himself in. In the words of one Twitter user, "THEY'VE TRAPPED KENNY G."

And everyone was concerned:

Kenny G is 100% trapped in the Kardashian/West house and is sending out an SOS with this video. pic.twitter.com/bHPkwyzBfz — Zachary Adam Gray (@ZacharyAdamGray) February 14, 2019

Kanye West’s gift to his wife was to capture Kenny G and hold him in a room of their house. He is forbidden from taking breaks and must remain standing, playing his romantic sax. If even a single vase of roses is overturned, an alarm will sound... pic.twitter.com/rpPGTq8yZz — simone norman 🌹 (@whysimonewhy) February 14, 2019

did they build the vases around kenny g, or did kenny g have to maneuver around the vases



also how is our man kenneth gonna get out of that room without knocking something over



does he just have to live there now or what — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) February 14, 2019

However, a more complete view of the setup than the one Kardashian initially shared shows that the sax player may have had an escape route after all. Just like contouring, a good video is all about the angles.

for those who don't want to watch the whole kim/kanye kenny g performance here it is cut down to best moments pic.twitter.com/ZO8xKA4b9b — kenny wassus (@kgw) February 14, 2019

Regardless, we're glad that the internet could come together for Kenny G. Perhaps there's hope for us yet.