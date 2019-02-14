The Internet Is Concerned About Kenny G's Safety After Kanye West's Valentine's Day Surprise
"THEY'VE TRAPPED KENNY G."
Sometimes, the internet is mean. But sometimes (albeit, much less frequently), the internet surprises even the most cynical among us (hi!) with an outpouring of sincere concern for those who may have found themselves in a situation that seems impossible to navigate.
In this case, we're talking about smooth jazz musician Kenny G.
Let us explain. This Valentine's Day, Kanye West surprised his beloved, Kim Kardashian, with a living room full of single stem roses, each tucked away in their own tiny glass vase. The main attraction? Planted in the middle of the makeshift rose garden was the Sax Man himself, player of literally the only sax tune that comes to my mind when I think of "a sax tune": Kenny. G.
Also known as Kenny with the Good Hair:
Our first reaction, of course, was jealousy. A romantic serenade from the king of the genre that basically invented romantic serenades? Saxy! But then, we realized the, er, predicament, that Kenny appeared to have found himself in. In the words of one Twitter user, "THEY'VE TRAPPED KENNY G."
And everyone was concerned:
However, a more complete view of the setup than the one Kardashian initially shared shows that the sax player may have had an escape route after all. Just like contouring, a good video is all about the angles.
Regardless, we're glad that the internet could come together for Kenny G. Perhaps there's hope for us yet.