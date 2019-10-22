Kanye West Got Kim Kardashian the Most Meaningful Birthday Gift

Kanye West went all out for Kim Kardashian's birthday this year.

The day after she turned 39, Kim posted a photo of the gift her husband gave her this year: A $1 million donation to her charities of choice.

"I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye [got] me the most amazing bags,” she tweeted. “But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”

The certificate she shared read, "Certificate of donation in honor of Kim Kardashian West. A donation of $1 million has been made in your name by Kanye, North, Saint, Chi, and Psalm West to the following: Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative, Anti-Recidivism Coalition."

In an Instagram post on Monday, she shared that she spent her birthday weekend in Palm Springs with friends, and had a low-key dinner at home, thrown by Kanye and Kris Jenner — with an entire beignet truck delivered from her favorite restaurant.

My favorite Armenian restaurant Carousel came and catered and then was surprised with a beignet truck and churro stand! pic.twitter.com/LPSJ1Ipk5R — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 22, 2019

We'd expect nothing less for a Kardashian birthday blow out.