Here's How to Get into Kanye West's Sunday Service at Coachella

If the upcoming Easter holiday has you thinking "Kanye West," then you're in luck — the festival announced last month that the rapper is hosting an Easter Sunday Service at Coachella.

Kim Kardashian shared via Twitter on Thursday that the service will take place at 9 a.m. at the mountain in Camping, which is a hillside at the Coachella campsite.

Sunday Service on Easter Sunday at 9AM at the mountain in Camping. Shuttles, parking lots & doors open 6AM. More info - https://t.co/iLCIoou4Fz pic.twitter.com/aK9fXLCIkc — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2019

Kardashian then shared an official Coachella link with more information about the event, as well as a preview video which is already giving us major FOMO.

Thanks to social media, we know that West has been hosting services since January, creating intimate events each Sunday for family and friends. In an interview with Elle earlier this month, Kardashian revealed that though the service has been branded "Kanye Church," all faiths can participate.

"It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband," she said. "It’s just music; there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in—Jesus—and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience."

As for Sunday, here are the answers to some of your most burning questions about the event:

Do I need a Coachella wristband to get in?

Sunday Service on Easter is open to all Weekend 2 festival pass holders. (Sorry, Weekend 1 goers.) The Weekend 2 general admission festival pass, $429, allows access to the festival and day parking lots on all three days. If you want a wristband that includes a shuttle pass, then the cost is $509. If you want to go full VIP (which includes access to VIP areas), then your ticket will cost you $999.

All Weekend 2 passes are still available here.

What time does it start?

Doors open at 6 a.m. and the service begins at 9 a.m.

Can all faiths attend?

Earlier this month, Kim told Elle that all faiths are welcome to attend Sunday Services. "Kourtney’s best friends come all the time and they’re Muslim," she told the publication. "All my Jewish friends came on Sunday; they loved it. Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir, and amazing messages about love to start off your week."

How do I get there?

Coachella's website lists a number of ways to attend the festival events, including driving, snagging an Uber, walking and biking, and even something called Carpoolchella — where piling your friends into a vehicle earns you a chance to win VIP festival passes for life.

Buses and shuttles to the Sunday Service site from various locations in the Palm Desert will begin three hours before the event and are available on a first come, first serve basis. The first shuttle is available at 6 a.m. from Renaissance Palm Springs; at 6:30 a.m. from Agua Caliente; and at 7 a.m. from the JW Marriott, La Quinta, Indian Wells Tennis Garden and Albertsons Palm Desert.

What should I bring?

The event site encourages attendees to bring binoculars, non-professional cameras, water bottles, parasols and even their dancing shoes.

What can't I bring?

If you are attending the event, then it's important to know that animals, air horns, laser pointers, flashlights, video cameras, umbrellas, hula hoops, outside food or beverage, musical instruments and weapons of any kind are just a few of the items that are prohibited.

Is there merch?

Good news! Merch will be available on-site beginning at 6 a.m. But you better be quick, because supplies won't last for long.

Can I stream the event?

If you aren't attending Coachella on Sunday, then there's a chance you might be able to see the festivities go down on social media. Kim Kardashian regularly shares videos and images on her Twitter and Instagram accounts that give a sneak peek of what happens at the events.

Her favorite part of the week is dancing during Sunday Service pic.twitter.com/yhiDhBqBY5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2019

For those who will be attending Sunday Service, there's a good you can expect some surprises. Kanye is known for bringing in guest performers, including rapper DMX who led the sermon in March.

Happy Easter!