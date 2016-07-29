Kanye West Teams Up with Balmain for Star-Studded "Wolves" Music Video

Leave it to Kanye West to outdo himself. The rapper released his music video for the track "Wolves" off of his album The Life of Pablo today, and not only did he team up with the fashion house Balmain to create the project, but he also enlisted the label's famous army of devotees to star in the short.

And unlike his controversial video for "Famous" that featured wax figures of some of the world's most talked about celebrities, the black-and-white video for "Wolves" boasts a slew of real life stars including Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Sia, Cindy Crawford, Jourdan Dunn, Alessandra Ambrosio, Joan Smalls, and Vic Mensa, as well as the brand's creative director, Olivier Rousteing. The 7-minute production was directed by Steven Klein and doubles as a lengthy campaign for Balmain's fall/winter 2016 collection.

In the clip, West passionately delivers the track's lyrics as tears stream down his face while the models walk around him in haunting form—and it's a must-watch.

