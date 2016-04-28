Kanye West Uses Aziz Ansari’s “Famous” Spoof as the Song's Official Music Video

Earlier this month Aziz Ansari and writer Eric Wareheim made their own music video for Kanye West’s track “Famous," and now West has joined in on the joke. The rapper made it the official video for The Life of Pablo song. [Consequence of Sound]

Here are more must-click links to visit during your lunch break:

1. Beyoncé’s Formation World Tour kicked off Wednesday night and the singer invited two lucky fans to dance to "Single Ladies" with her. Spoiler alert: They killed it. [Time]

2. Hairspray Live! just got two new cast members: Derek Hough and Martin Short who join Harvey Fierstein and Jennifer Hudson in the NBC musical. [Variety]

3. Here's your chance to score free burritos! Chipotle is rolling out its first-ever loyalty program. [Grub Street]

4. Sylvester Stallone will star in his first-ever television series, an adaptation of Antoine Fuqua’s Omerta, as the mafia leader at the center of the plot. [The Hollywood Reporter]

5. Blink-182 is back! The band just released the first new song in five years, “Bored to Death.” [Entertainment Weekly]