Senator Kamala Harris Is Joe Biden's Pick for Vice President
He called her "a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants."
Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has named his pick for vice president: Senator Kamala Harris.
The announcement comes after Biden hinted at choosing a woman as his vice president at a debate in March. "I commit that I will, in fact, appoint a woman to be vice president," he said at the time. "There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow." If they win, this would make Harris the first woman, the first Black person and the first Southeast Asian person to hold the office.
On Twitter Biden explained his decision writing, "I have the great honor to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants — as my running mate."
Back in March, Biden said he had consulted former President Barack Obama about his decision, saying, "The most important thing — and I've actually talked to Barack about this — the most important thing is that there has to be someone who, the day after they're picked, is prepared to be president of the United States of America if something happened."
Without naming names at the time, he said his team was considering at least seven women, with a campaign official telling NBC News that the "vigorous" vetting process would begin within weeks.
Harris was formerly the attorney general of California before she became a Senator for the State. On Twitter just hours before the announcement, Senator Harris wrote, "Black women and women of color have long been underrepresented in elected office and in November we have an opportunity to change that. Let's get to work."