Kamala Harris Hosted a Fundraiser at Scooter Braun's House, and Taylor Swift's Fans Sound Off

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris may have just lost Taylor Swift's vote (not to mention those of her Swifties) after hosting a star-studded fundraiser at the singer's current adversary's home over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and other celebrities banded together in support of Kamala at Scooter Braun's LA residence, and it wasn't long before photographic evidence began floating around on the internet.

A snapshot of Kamala and her new Hollywood squad was shared on Twitter by the politican's husband, Douglas Emhoff, who captioned the photo: "So this happened...."

Braun also tweeted about the evening, writing, "A truly inspiring night with my friend @KamalaHarris." According to The Daily Mail, more than 100 donors attended the "fireside chat."

A truly inspiring night with my friend @KamalaHarris 🇺🇸 — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) July 21, 2019

Fans of Taylor collectively lost their minds over Harris and Braun's now-public friendship, with some going as far to denounce the politician entirely. “Please don’t do a fundraiser with @scooterbraun you will lose a lot of votes to @ewarren,” one person tweeted. “I want to support you but cannot if you associate with a bully and misogynist @taylornation13 why don’t you reach out to her instead!”

Another Swiftie chimed in: "If @KamalaHarris thinks this will get her votes she is delusional and @scooterbraun is a thief who uses these women to advance his bank account just like Kamala used a man to advance her career," the commenter wrote.

While Taylor's fans continue to sound off, the singer-songwriter is staying mum on the matter.