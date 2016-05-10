Kaley Cuoco Talks Kids, Says She's "Never Been Happier" Thanks to New Boyfriend

Working with babies? That's something on Kaley Cuoco's no list.

The star appeared on last night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she opened up to host Stephen Colbert about whether she enjoys working with kids while discussing whether starting a family was the next step for her Big Bang Theory character.

"Oh, I hope not! I don't like working with kids," Cuoco told Colbert.

"Do you have kids of your own?" Colbert asked in return.

"No! No," she answered. "I like kids. I don't want to work with them. I don't want to be around them. Babies are really tough to work with...They're the biggest divas you could possibly have around. They're carried in. They only work like six minutes. Guess what—I'd like to only work six minutes. I just feel like the babies can do whatever the hell they want and I don't think that that's fair. So, I don't want to work with them."

And while Cuoco didn't discuss her new equestrian beau Karl Cook on the show, she did bring him to the taping and open up about their relationship today on CBS This Morning.

"I've actually never been happier," she told the hosts. "He's special."

Watch both interviews with Cuoco above.