Kaley Cuoco Marries Karl Cook in a Jaw-Dropping Lace Dress and Cape

After a blissful seven-month engagement, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook officially tied the knot!

On Saturday, the actress married the professional equestrian during a gorgeous ceremony, which fittingly took place at a horse stable near San Diego, Calif.

Cuoco, who wore a stunning all-over lace dress and matching cape, commemorated their newlywed status on Instagram with a photo of the couple kissing outside of horse stalls covered in flower arrangements. "Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ❤,” she captioned the sweet snap.

During the ceremony, Cuoco and Cook read their own wedding vows, as they were married by a friend. Tears of joy and laughter came from the 32-year-old TV star, especially when the pal who officiated the wedding mentioned how she took an online course to make it happen.

For the reception, The Big Bang Theory actress swapped her gown for a white lace jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. She also ditched her low-slung messy bun for a high ponytail.

On Cuoco's birthday in November, Cook popped the question with a pear-shaped diamond ring, and the engagement aftermath was priceless. Needless to say, Kaley was over the moon with Cook's proposal.

In March, Cuoco gushed about the couple's chemistry to People, saying: "He is my perfect match. He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘All right, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that is him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match.”

Congratulations to these newlyweds!