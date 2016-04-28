Kaley Cuoco Just Got the Most Gorgeous Hair Extensions

No, but really—if Kaley Cuoco hadn't documented her entire hair makeover process on Instagram, we'd swear they were the real deal. Yesterday, the star visited her hairstylist Faye Woods, who put in a set of lengthy layers to help Cuoco shed her on-screen persona as Penny in The Big Bang Theory. "It's very important for me to change my look after wrapping each season. I love playing Penny, but it's good for me to bring it back to Kaley," she captioned a photo on Instagram. "Last year, I chopped it all off—this year, I'm doing the opposite." Around this time last year—a day shy, actually—the actress dyed her hair pink after chopping it into a pixie, so it's safe to assume her annual makeover kick will continue. Check out more shots of Kaley's new look below, and click through our gallery to see even more celebrity hair changes!

