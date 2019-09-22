Kaitlynn Carter Gives a Sweet Shout-Out to Miley Cyrus on Instagram Post-Split

While they're no longer romantically involved, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are determined to remain friends amid their recent breakup.

On Saturday night, hours before Miley's iHeartRadio Music Festival concert, news broke that the pair called it quits on their month-long relationship. And while the "Slide Away" singer took the Vegas stage, Kaitlynn was back in Los Angeles, breaking in her new fuzzy slippers and also apparently scrolling through her Instagram feed.

Image zoom @kaitlynn/Instagram

Landing on a photo of Miley mid-performance, Kaitlynn decided to leave a supportive comment. "GET IT!!!!!" she wrote below a picture of Miley leaning backwards and sticking her tongue out in a black bondage-inspired outfit.

Following the announcement of their split, a source told People that Miley and Kaitlynn are still on good terms, and Kaitlynn reaching out is proof that there are actually no hard feelings. “They’re still friends,” the insider explained. “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Image zoom Chris Wolf/Star Max/Getty Images

Allegedly, the former couple broke up because Miley wasn't ready for a "serious relationship", and things got serious fast. Within a month, Miley and Kaitlynn showed copious amounts of PDA, began dressing alike, and even moved in together.

“She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wanted anything that Miley wanted to continue doing,” another source revealed. “She wants to focus on her career.”