Kaia and Presley Gerber Are the Spitting Image of Their Parents at Moschino Show

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber weren’t in attendance when the 2018 Moschino resort collection was shown on the runway in L.A. on Thursday night, but their doppelgängers were: their kids Presley, 17, and Kaia, 15. The siblings turned the runway show into a fun night out as they stood side by side to pose for the cameras—while looking just like their famous parents.

Presley even walked in the show and strutted across the runway in a purple Moschino suit covered in orange and yellow flames created by designer Jeremy Scott. His little sister supported him from the audience in a black tube top, leather mini skirt with a gold floral pattern, and a matching jacket. She paired the look with a yellow python Tyler Ellis mini purse ($3,295; tylerellis.com) and gold stilettos sandals tied with a bow.

Thursday was a big day for the Gerber fam, and Presley in particular. Along with walking in the Moschino show, the rising model also celebrated his graduation from high school, posing for photos in his black cap and gown.

“So proud of you @PresleyGerber! Congrats on your graduation!” Crawford wrote on Instagram.

This stunning family is making big moves.