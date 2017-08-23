Meet Kaia Gerber's Squad of Teen Models

In case you missed it, Cindy Crawford’s teenage daughter, Kaia Gerber, is quickly becoming the one to watch on the fashion scene.

Gerber, who turns 16 in just over a week, is exerting her icon-in-the-making status with every 'gram she posts for her 1.6 million followers.

On Monday, Kaia posted an image from a glam night with the girls—Crawford’s mini-me posed in a mod platinum wig, while her pals followed suit in pink and purple versions, each captured whilst applying her respective makeup.

our dreams were wild last night A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Aug 22, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

But who are these wig-wearing ladies? Well, they’re also teenage models—and they make hilarious mock-music videos:

I just felt like this was worthy for rinsta @charlotteslawrence @kaiagerber 📍 A post shared by 🕷 D'Alessio (@charlottedalessio) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

Meet Charlotte D’Alessio, 19, and Charlotte Lawrence, 17.

Charlottes' club 💋 A post shared by 🕷 D'Alessio (@charlottedalessio) on Jul 12, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

Gerber isn’t the only member of the gang with famous parents. Lawrence is the daughter of actress Christa Miller (Cougar Town, Scrubs) and screenwriter Bill Lawrence (Cougar Town, Scrubs).

Here, Lawrence is just casually hanging with her mom and her Scrubs co-star Zach Braff:

🐣🐰💗💐🌈 A post shared by Charlotte Lawrence (@charlotteslawrence) on Mar 27, 2016 at 6:24pm PDT

Unlike her actress mom, Lawrence's foremost career prospects appear to be in modeling and music—she released a single called "Seventeen" this past May. (It's kind of a banger, TBH.)

seventeen is out!!!! available everywhere!!!!!! link in bio:) ALL LOVE🌹 A post shared by Charlotte Lawrence (@charlotteslawrence) on May 12, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

D’Alessio, for her part, rose to prominence in 2015 after photos of her and fellow model Josie Canseco posing at Coachella went viral.

Last Night’s Party is tonight’s party. @Bronques is taking over coachellasnaps for the night. pic.twitter.com/tILIqwwwqA — Coachella (@coachella) April 19, 2015

Weekend warriors @josiecanseco @charlottedalessio #coachella2015 A post shared by the cobra snake / mark hunter (@thecobrasnake) on Apr 13, 2015 at 2:17pm PDT

look back at it A post shared by 🕷 D'Alessio (@charlottedalessio) on Apr 14, 2015 at 3:59pm PDT

Good call, Coachella—this gal’s gorgeous!

sweet 🌀 A post shared by 🕷 D'Alessio (@charlottedalessio) on Mar 18, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

Mark our words: Kaia and her pack of Charlottes are bound to join the next generation of It models.