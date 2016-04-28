Kaia Gerber Wishes Her Dad a Happy Birthday with the Sweetest Throwback

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Rita Kokshanian
Apr 28, 2016 @ 11:15 am

Rande Gerber was feeling the love on his birthday yesterday. After wife Cindy Crawford sung her praises for him in honor of his 54th year with an adorable throwback, daughter Kaia Gerber followed suit with an old photo of her own. 

"Happy birthday dadio, love you long time. thanks for teaching me how to smile... I'll always be your little one," the 14-year-old captioned the pic. Aw! In the photo, baby Kaia sits sweetly in dad's arms as both of them smile at the camera. 

happy birthday dadio, love you long time. thanks for teaching me how to smile... I'll always be your little one.

A photo posted by Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber) on

But Crawford and Gerber weren't the only members of the fam to share cute pics for dad's birthday. Oldest son Presley, 16, also posted a throwback of his own to his feed, although he took a slightly different angle with his caption. "Happy 30th dad!," he joked in the caption. "I love you! Keep doing you!" Talk about #FamilyGoals.

Happy 30th dad! I love you! Keep doing you!

A photo posted by Presley Gerber (@presleygerber) on

