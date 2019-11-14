Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Ready for Romance

While the two haven't made anything official, it looks like supermodel spawn Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson are barreling towards a full-blown relationship. Speculation around the couple has pointed towards something more than just friendly hangouts, but sources are telling E! News that the two have moved out of the friend zone and right into romance.

Sources close to the couple explain that the two have been friends for some time now, but their undeniable chemistry made it impossible for a turn towards more to happen. This could explain Gerber's recent are-they-or-aren't-they jewelry homage, when she wore a necklace with the letter P on it. P is for Preston, but it's also for Pete, just sayin'.

"Kaia and Pete are definitely in a romantic relationship. They have been friends for a while now and run in the same friend circle, but became romantic recently," an insider told E! News. "They started hanging out alone more often after meeting up in NYC in October. Kaia expressed she loved Pete's personality. She thinks he is charming and is very intrigued."

"They have been texting a lot this past month, and are definitely seeing where it goes," the source continued. "Kaia and Pete were spending time in Malibu together recently, and then flew to NYC because of Pete's work commitment where Kaia supported him."

Davidson and Gerber caught everyone's attention with a pair of bicoastal dates, one in New York City back in October and another in Los Angeles. Gerber hasn't said outright that she's consciously coupled, but E! News's source notes that she's practically glowing and that the two are spending all of their time together as Davidson gets into the current season of Saturday Night Live.

"She isn't admitting to anything romantic and wants to keep everything under wraps," the source finished. "Even if she's seen out with him, she's not ready to make anything official. She says they are friends and love being together."