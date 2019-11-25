Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson Took Their PDA Game to the Next Level

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson have yet to officially comment on their relationship status, but it looks like they won't have to.

In the latest photos of the duo, it seems pretty clear that they're a couple — or, at least, a little more than "just friends," as was initially claimed when the 18-year-old model and the 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star were first spotted together.

Gerber and Davidson were photographed in Miami making out and even making faces for the paparazzi.

Image zoom Backgrid

People reports that the couple attended her friend's wedding over the weekend after their passionate poolside kiss. Though sources claimed the relationship was nothing more than friendly when they were first seen together last month, they were spotted holding hands two weeks ago, and have even already started coordinating outfits (the true sign of a romantic relationship).

"Kaia and Pete are definitely in a romantic relationship. They have been friends for a while now and run in the same friend circle, but became romantic recently," a source told E! News earlier this month. "They started hanging out alone more often after meeting up in NYC in October. Kaia expressed she loved Pete's personality. She thinks he is charming and is very intrigued."

We — and the rest of the internet — are also intrigued.