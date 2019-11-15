Did Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson Just Confirm Their Relationship? 

Keeping up with Pete Davidson these days is more complicated than keeping up with any of the Kardashians, and that’s quite the feat.

The 25-year-old comedian (who turns 26 on Saturday), has been stirring up dating rumors after stepping out with 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber last month, and on Thursday, he appeared to confirm his newest relationship.

The maybe-couple were spotted grabbing groceries in New York together and — get this — *holding hands.*

On the Pete Davidson Scale of PDA, a hand-hold is pretty mild — nothing compared to, say, public makeouts at a hockey game. However, it’s the very fact that he has a new fling that comes as more of a shock than anything.

A little over a year ago, Davidson and fiancee Ariana Grande, 26, split up after a whirlwind engagement, and Davidson began seeing actress Kate Beckinsale, 46, shortly thereafter. After that ended, the SNL star was connected to actress Margaret Qualley, 25, and the two were seen holding hands in Italy when they were both attending the Venice Film Festival. And it was just a few weeks ago that Davidson and Gerber were spotted hanging out.

A source told E! News that the newest romance blossomed out of a friendship — a tale as old as time. "They have been friends for a while now and run in the same friend circle, but became romantic recently,” the source said. “They started hanging out alone more often after meeting up in NYC in October."

According to E!’s report, the two have been “inseparable” since taking their relationship to *the next level,* and appeared “positively smitten” with one another. TBD if the romance could spark a move for Kaia, who’s currently based in Malibu where she grew up with mom Cindy Crawford.

If history is anything to go by, perhaps we’ll be seeing more of the couple on social media soon — perhaps a birthday tribute for Pete tomorrow? Stay tuned.