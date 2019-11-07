People Think Kaia Gerber Paid Tribute to Pete Davidson with Her Jewelry

While we wait for Pete Davidson to monologue about his potential relationship with Kaia Gerber on Saturday Night Live, the speculation about their romance is only continuing to grow.

Though sources have tried to dispel rumors with the age-old “just friends” retort, Davidson’s track record with famous brunettes (Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley) continues to fan the flames.

Gerber, newly 18, only contributed to the rumor mill on Wednesday night when she stepped out at Cedars-Sinai’s annual Women’s Guild luncheon with her mother Cindy Crawford and maternal grandmother Jennifer Sue Crawford-Moluf. Gerber paired her plunging white Fleur du Mal minidress with black strappy sandals, small gold hoops, and two delicate gold necklaces, one of which bore a small “P” pendant.

People were quick to attribute the initial to Davidson, 25, but a more obvious answer exists. Gerber’s similarly genetically blessed 20-year-old brother is named Presley — P! And if it seems strange to you to wear your brother’s initial around your neck, keep in mind that Presley has a tattoo of his sister’s name on his arm.

Regardless, what a fun way to mess with the media-consuming public! There’s no way Gerber clasped that necklace without knowing full well what she was doing — and honestly, we love that.