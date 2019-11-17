Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson Have Already Mastered the Art of Couple's Style

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson may only be a few weeks into their relationship, but they've already aced the art of couple's style.

On Saturday, the pair stepped out together at SNL's afterparty in coordinating '90s-inspired outfits. Kaia wore straight-leg jeans with a black coat and a tiger-print cardigan underneath. She accessorized her supermodel off-duty look with a pair of black patent leather boots that remind of us of a similar style from pre-Y2K.

Meanwhile, Pete went full grunge in a hoodie with plaid pants and high-top Converse sneakers. He also carried a neon orange and green backpack.

Earlier this week, the twosome confirmed their couple status with low-key PDA at a grocery store, and, within a few days, things sped up fast with Kaia buying her new boyfriend a cake for his 26th birthday.

"Kaia visited Magnolia Bakery in the West Village," an eyewitness told E! News. "She picked out a large round birthday cake and a banana pudding. She knew exactly what she wanted and was smiling as they wrapped up the cake for her."

A separate source previously told the outlet that their romance blossomed from a solid friendship. "They have been friends for a while now and run in the same friend circle, but became romantic recently,” the insider said. “They started hanging out alone more often after meeting up in NYC in October."

Kaia and Pete have reportedly been "inseparable" since taking their relationship to the next level, so we wouldn't be surprised if a meeting of the parents is in the cards over the holidays. Stay tuned.