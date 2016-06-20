Watch Kaia Gerber Soak Up the Sun in a New Miu Miu Eyewear Film

While Kaia Gerber's older brother Presley Gerber spent his weekend walking the Dolce & Gabbana runway in Milan, the 14-year-old rising model (and Cindy Crawford’s daughter), continued to make her mark in the fashion industry on Monday. The teen stars in Miu Miu’s Scenique eyewear campaign film, her first major gig with Prada’s cool-girl sister brand.

Set to a soothing, guitar-fueled soundtrack that’s making us celebrate summer’s official arrival, the five-minute-long film finds the fresh-faced talent lying on a plush bed, which she rolls out of to walk across a picture-perfect home and dazzle in the brand’s breezy frocks. As she walks about a circular pool (pay close attention to those killer pink pearl-covered sandals), Gerber enjoys the day and splashes into the water, where she finds a pair of Miu Miu cat-eye sunglasses. She teased the project on Instagram over the weekend:

waiting for Miu Miu A photo posted by Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber) on Jun 19, 2016 at 12:10pm PDT

And while you’ll have to watch the full clip to see just how well she sports the sunnies, there’s no denying that making an accessory stand out is definitely in her DNA. The star has previously lent her skills to Chrome Hearts and Alexander Wang campaigns.

Watch the full film above.